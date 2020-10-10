Keep Aiken County Beautiful awarded $9,000 grant

Keep Aiken County Beautiful received a Keep South Carolina Beautiful Annual Support Grant to fund its local initiatives, expanding new or current programs related to litter prevention, beautification and recycling throughout Aiken County.
“This type of funding is crucial to a new program like ours,” said Kandace Cave, Keep Aiken County Beautiful program coordinator. “Having additional funding from Keep South Carolina Beautiful; but more importantly, their continued support, allows Aiken County to more actively, and strategically reduce litter and beautify our community.”
Keep Aiken County Beautiful was awarded the $9,000 grant.
“Awarding Keep Aiken County Beautiful funds to ensure litter lessons for children, tarp giveaways, pop-up cleanups and Adopt-A-Spot, were made available to their community members. Programs like Adopt-A-Spot, or neighborhood cleanups, help to engage community members to take responsibility for being the solution to issues such as littering and illegal dumping in Aiken County,” said Keep South Carolina Beautiful State Leader Mallory Coffey.
Cave also said that “receiving the KSCB Annual Support Grant will allow us impact the health, safety and beauty of our community in a positive way. We are honored to be able to work with all citizens, law enforcement and elected officials in our pursuit of a litter free Aiken County.”
Keep Aiken County Beautiful has made the final purchases approved in the Keep SC Beautiful Grant for 2020. Much of the grant funds went towards marketing for the new affiliate, supplies for roadside and neighborhood cleanups and training for program staff.
Keep Aiken County Beautiful was one of more than 25 organizations to receive grant funding from Keep South Carolina Beautiful. The competitive grant allows local affiliates to change behaviors of community members who litter, create beautiful public spaces, and educate the public on the importance of recycling and how to recycle.
Each grant application awarded provided a clear message of behavior change and addresses how the affiliate will educate the public, provide litter pick-up opportunities to citizens, support enforcement of litter laws, and make their community aware of its mission and vision.
For more information, email Mallory Coffey at mcoffey@palmettopride.org.