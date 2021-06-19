Juneteenth in Aiken: A celebration of freedom and culture, with more to come

President Joe Biden this week signed legislation recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, canonizing the moment when enslaved African Americans in Texas were told of their freedom and of the end of the Civil War.

“Juneteenth marks both the long, hard night of slavery and subjugation, and a promise of a brighter morning to come,” Biden said Thursday at a White House ceremony. “This is a day of profound, in my view, profound weight and profound power.”

The law took effect immediately. Juneteenth, a portmanteau of June and 19th, is now the 11th national holiday.

“By making Juneteenth a federal holiday,” Biden said, “all Americans can feel the power of this day, and learn from our history, and celebrate progress, and grapple with the distance we’ve come but the distance we” still have to travel.

The recognition – likely hastened by a summer of social confrontation, widespread protest and the murder of George Floyd by police – was celebrated by many, including those in Aiken County.

“It was a long time coming,” said Donna Moore Wesby, who, on Saturday, could be seen emceeing the Juneteenth celebration at Founders Park and Aiken’s Center for African American History, Art and Culture. “It definitely opens the doors to greater recognition of our people.”

Aiken City Council member Lessie Price separately said “the time” was “long overdue.” The enshrinement of Juneteenth at the highest levels, she added, marks a beginning of grander efforts: in education, in equality, in awareness.

“It’s extremely encouraging to see,” Price said.

The granting of holiday status is far from the endgame, though, people said. There are voter suppression tactics to fight, police reforms to pursue, and infrastructure upgrades to champion, emphasized Eugene White, the Aiken County NAACP branch president.

“It’s great, but there’s a lot more left to do,” said Dr. Melencia Johnson, a Center for African American History, Art and Culture board member. “I would gather most folks hadn’t heard of Juneteenth until today.”

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, Black Independence Day and Jubilee Day, commemorates when, in 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and issued General Order No. 3, announcing “all slaves are free.” The 13th Amendment was ratified months later.

The Juneteenth festivities in Aiken, at the corner of Richland Avenue and York Street, leaned toward educational, with activities closely tied to Black history and culture. Johnson said she wanted people to walk away from the event knowing more about Juneteenth – its historical significance, for example – as well as the arts and heritage center.

“The truth is, it’s simply not enough just to commemorate Juneteenth,” Biden said Thursday. “After all, the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans didn’t mark the end of America’s work to deliver on the promise of equality, it only marked the beginning.”

Both the city of Aiken and Aiken County issued proclamations honoring Juneteenth. They were read aloud Saturday.