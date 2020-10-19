Johnston man charged for sexual misconduct toward Aiken Regional Medical Center employee

A Johnston man was charged Saturday for sexual misconduct toward an Aiken Regional Medical Center employee.
Gary Lamontre Mathis, 44, of Johnston was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct, according to jail records.
On Saturday, police responded to Aiken Regional Medical Center at 7:15 p.m. in reference to a report of an assault, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Police spoke to the victim, identified as a female employee at the medical center, who reported being assaulted by Mathis.
Arrest warrants state the suspect reportedly attempted to pull the victim's pants down while he was unclothed.
Mathis was still on scene when law enforcement arrived. He was detained and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Monday evening.