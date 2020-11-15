Johnson wins Masters, sets 72-hole scoring record

AUGUSTA —Dustin Johnson is the Masters Tournament champion. And he did it in style.
The Columbia native dominated Augusta National Golf Club, shooting 68 on Sunday to cap a 20-under-par total for the week. That is two shots better than the previous 72-hole record of 270 held by Tiger Woods (1997) and Jordan Spieth (2015).
Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im tied for second at 15-under. Smith completed four rounds in the 60s in the same Masters, something that had never been accomplished before.
But it was Johnson's week as he shot 65-70-65-68 for his 268 total. It's his second major championship; he won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont amid a rules controversy.
He had a four-stroke lead after 54 holes. In four previous leads at majors after 54 holes, he had failed to win.
Winning the Masters fulfilled a childhood dream for Johnson. His brother, Austin, served as his caddie.
"Honestly, it still feels like a dream," Johnson said from Butler Cabin. "As a kid, dreaming about winning the Masters, having Tiger put the green jacket on, it still feels like a dream."
2 p.m.: Masters Tournament officials can start engraving the trophy with Dustin Johnson's name and getting his green jacket ready.
The Columbia native is four shots ahead with four holes to play in the final round at Augusta National.
After a rocky start, Johnson has bounced back with birdies at Nos. 13, 14 and 15. He has reached 20-under par, which would obliterate the 72-hole scoring record at the Masters if he can stay there.
Only Cam Smith, at 15 under, and Sungjae Im, at 14 under, are in striking distance.
A Masters win will be the second major title for Johnson. He previously won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont after several heartbreaking losses in golf's biggest events.
12:30 P.M.: Dustin Johnson has a two-shot lead as he enters the final nine holes of the 2020 Masters Tournament.
Johnson began the day with a four-shot advantage over Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith, but Smith has played the first 10 holes in 3-under fashion while Johnson has played them in 1-under.
Im is alone in third at 13-under, four behind Johnson.
Defending champion Tiger Woods hit three balls into Rae's Creek at the par-3 12th and took a 10 on the shortest hole at Augusta National. It is the worst single-hole score of Woods' PGA Tour career.
Woods then birdied five of his last six holes to shoot 76 and finish his Masters well behind at 1-under.
10:30 A.M.: Play is underway in the final round of the Masters Tournament as Dustin Johnson looks to win his first green jacket.
The South Carolina native held a four-stroke lead over Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith heading into Sunday's play.
Early morning fog delayed tee times by about 10 minutes.
Johnson is 1-under par on his first three holes and Smith has made two birdies to cut the deficit to three shots.
Johnson won the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont but has had problems closing out major championships. He is 0 for 4 when leading or co-leading after 54 holes at a major.