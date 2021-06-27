Jazz camp students showcase talent to family, friends at USCA

Joye in Aiken hosted its first Jazz Explosion concert performed by jazz camp students Sunday afternoon, filling up almost all of the seats in the room.
Eleven high school students from all over the U.S. showcased their talents and played for a crowd of proud families, friends and staff at USC Aiken’s Etherredge Center. The students played various instruments, including the piano, clarinet, alto and tenor saxophone, trumpet, trombone, bass and drums.
“Joye in Aiken's primary goal was to do outreach and one of the best ways to do outreach is to provide an opportunity for high school students to learn from the best out there,” said Jack Benjamin, the jazz camp director for Joye in Aiken.
Benjamin said the camp's first year was more successful than what they were expecting and hopes for more students to join next year.
“Because of COVID, people were a little less ready to come out and start doing things, but we hope more will come next year we are planning on keeping it a limit up to 50 because we don’t want to lose the student to teacher ratio,” Benjamin said.
All of the jazz camp teachers were graduates from Juilliard. Riley Mulherkar, the artistic director for jazz at Joye in Aiken and teaching artist at the camp, explained how the students have been studying the instruments, improvisation and jazz theory.
Mulherkar also said the students learned some of the songs by ear. Other songs were complex arrangements that the students learned all the parts to.
“This camp has been an incredible, intensive experience and I think there’s a lot of inspiration to come from being around (younger) students who love jazz music ... we hope to see more folks next year,” Mulherkar said.
Mulherkar helped Kaydance Carlan, a sophomore from North Augusta High School, conquer her fear of playing solo. Carlan described him and the other camp teachers as “awesome and inspirational.”
Describing her experience of the camp, she said it was “very touching.”
“I’ve never played jazz before in my life. Playing jazz and being in my group with the people that I’m with and the teachers, I feel comfortable, and I’ve learned how to put my emotions in the music that I play. It was great,” Carlan said.
Benjamin said he was excited for the parents and the other people attending to see the growth in the kids. He said it was amazing to see how they played when they arrived on Friday and where they are today and how the students have created an ensemble.
Mulherkar said they all “hit the ground running” on Friday morning and was excited to see them perform.
“To all the students out there who are interested in jazz, who maybe play in their school jazz bands, or concert bands or orchestra, (if you're) interested in learning how to improvise, please join us next year,” Mulherkar said.