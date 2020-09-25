Jackson Rescue Squad celebrates 40 years of service

Members of Jackson First Alert Rescue Squad are celebrating 40 years of service in the Jackson and Aiken County area.
It's been a long ride since the department's humble beginnings.
The Rescue Squad was organized in 1979 after a group of citizens saw a need for emergency medical care in the Jackson area, Director Chris Rockwell said.
At the time, fire departments didn't provide emergency medical care and the county's medical services were stretched thin.
In January 1980, the Rescue Squad was officially chartered. Founding members used a donated station wagon as their first emergency response vehicle.
"They would just respond to anybody or any medical call because at the time, Aiken County only had a few ambulances so you were waiting 30 minutes or so for an ambulance," Rockwell said.
Today, the department has two ambulances and a membership of 25 people working calls.
The squad responds primarily to calls within the city of Jackson but will still assist in Aiken County and provide standby service for events.
Rockwell has served as director of the department for the past two years and was impressed with the deep, historical connection the Rescue Squad shared with the community it served.
On Saturday, the department plans to celebrate its historic tenure in Jackson by inviting founding and current members along with all the past directors of the Rescue Squad.
"Since I have been the director for the past year, it's been my primary goal to keep that history in everything that we do," Rockwell said. "Yeah we have to keep up with the times and have changed over the years but at the heart of it we are still an organization of volunteers that have a desire to help people in our community."