Jackson Christmas parade a prideful occasion for participants

JACKSON — Sunday's annual Jackson Christmas parade was a time for the community to come together and show off not only their decorating skills but also their accomplishments as individuals.
The parade featured an estimated 80 floats, golf carts, cars and overall participants, the majority of whom were present for community support and an opportunity for exposure for their businesses and/or causes.
After the Silver Bluff High School varsity volleyball team became the AA region champs this year, the team decided to share their an accomplishment as the theme of their float.
"The team just wanted to end their season in a bang and this is how they decided to do it," said Helen Drayton, the varsity volleyball and girls' basketball coach at Silver Bluff High School.
Drayton was also named the Region 5-AA volleyball coach of the year this year, another accomplishment her volleyball team of 10 girls was proud of.
Steve Key, owner of Rockin' K Plantations, had his rodeo-themed float decked out with lassos, hay bales and cowboys galore.
The float encompasses what the those at Rockin' K Plantation try to do, Key said. The plantation teaches young children rodeo skills as a way to keep them busy but also to keep them "off the streets," Key said.
Key featured several of the students who work on the plantation dressed as rodeo clowns and even Dolly Parton.
Other floats, more or less, just came to have fun, though there is still a silver lining in being seen by hundreds of spectators in the half-hour parade.
In his 1950 Chevrolet, Jerry Jason, acting vice president of the GaSCar Club, led a stream of antique cars down Atomic Road.
Participating in the parade is nothing new for him or his club, Jason said, as each year the series of antique cars gains attention for their drivers and the club itself.
"The passion people have for their automobiles is still thriving today. It's a hobby and a passion that everybody here has," Jason said. "Everyone gets really excited just at the sight of them."
The parade also served as another way families can leave their home for a little while and see something "normal," one woman said.
"COVID's been rough, so it's good to get out," said Leah Cribs, who has attended the parade every year.