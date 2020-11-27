'It's gonna be different': No USC-Clemson rivalry changes holiday week feelings

It's been known for months but has been sinking in all over again this week.
Maybe it was during the week when traditional get-togethers took on a different tone, the standard trash talk having to go in a different direction.
Maybe it came up during Thanksgiving dinner, or after putting the lid on leftovers. Maybe it hit Friday when the customary pre-gameday rituals just didn't feel the same.
Or maybe it will finally sink in on Saturday when the Clemson and South Carolina football teams don't play against one another, halting one of the nation's richest rivalries for the first time in more than a century.
The Southeastern Conference's announcement in July of a conference-only football schedule made it official – in-state rivalries like South Carolina-Clemson, Georgia-Georgia Tech and Florida-Florida State would all be shelved for the year.
As such, South Carolina on Saturday will host Georgia, and Clemson has a home date against Pitt.
It's been months in the making, but for many it still doesn't feel right – like so much else in coronavirus-ravaged 2020.
"It's very strange, I must say. I always enjoy it. It's always a lot of fun, enjoy the rivalry," said Ultimate Tailgater and die-hard Gamecock fan Chris Fulmer, who's been attending the rivalry every year since 1970. "I guess with the COVID, we already knew it was coming, kind of been preparing for it, I guess. We get to play Georgia, so we still do have somewhat of a rivalry game – certainly doesn't replace the Carolina-Clemson rivalry, but I guess it helps a little bit.
"It's been a long, long run," he continued. "I just think about how it's changed, how it used to be, the stories my parents told me when they used to go. People dressed up in coats and ties, it was Big Thursday, that was huge. Now to think how far we've come, and there's no game this weekend with those guys. It's gonna be different."
The rivalry between the Gamecocks and Tigers had gone on uninterrupted since 1909 when it returned from a six-year hiatus following a slight disagreement involving bayonets, swords, pistols and clubs.
It's survived pranks, brawls, national tragedies, counterfeit tickets and other controversies to be the country's second-longest uninterrupted streak – the longest, Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, was just canceled for the first time since 1906.
It doesn't matter what kind of season either school is having
"Thinking back on past years, that Clemson-Carolina matchup just added a little extra something into the Thanksgiving times," said John Jasmin, a lifelong Clemson fan and alumnus. "That's an awesome time because you've got all your buddies coming back into town, and naturally you've got friends that are Clemson and Carolina fans. Having that little extra beef with the Thanksgiving-time fellowship, that's always good fun."
That's something to always look forward to during the holiday week, from the meet-ups with old friends and good-natured trash talk right up to once it was time to load up the car and head to the stadium.
Not having the game has made the week feel different – "different," of course, being a relative term in 2020 – but it's not just the game that's been missing from the calendar.
"I hate it, too, because generally there's blood drives, golf tournaments, and I hate it for them because there's a lot of good charities that didn't benefit from this," Fulmer said. "I think some places still did have the rivalry week stuff, but let's face it – it just wasn't the same."
Attending football games is something Fulmer has turned into an art form, but he said the trip up to Clemson is something that's turned into a "tradition within a tradition" for him.
"It'll definitely sink in tomorrow morning when I get up," he said. "Normally we'd get up about 4, 4:30, and we'd usually get to Clemson by sunrise. Even if it's a 7-o'clock game, that's just been our tradition. We get up there and we spend the day. It doesn't matter if we're having a great season, poor season, whatever Clemson's doing, we've always done the same thing."
Jasmin was a Clemson student when Steve Spurrier and the Gamecocks were putting together a five-game win streak in the rivalry – it, of course, has since made a harsh turn back in the other direction – but he always loved when it was a home game and he could drag all of his South Carolina buddies to all of the tailgates and Tigers traditions.
It's a big party that's on hold until next year, and that typical holiday anticipation should reach an all-time high after this wait.
"You always looked forward to it when it was Thanksgiving time – you couldn't wait for it to be Friday so you could start riding back up to your college town and getting it going," Jasmin said.