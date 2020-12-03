Ironman event to be held in Augusta through 2025

The Ironman 70.3 Augusta didn't occur in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it will be on the local sports calendar for the next few years.
The Ironman Group, in partnership with the Augusta Sports Council, announced Thursday an agreement to extend their partnership with the continuation of the Ironman 70.3 Augusta triathlon through 2025.
“For over a decade, Augusta has continued to be one of the most popular destinations on the Ironman 70.3 circuit. The tremendous support the event receives from the entire community showcases the city of Augusta’s desire to be a true sporting destination that also embraces the Ironman spirit,” said Elizabeth O’Brien, managing director North America for The Ironman Group.
The triathlon is held in downtown Augusta and surrounding areas. The athletes begin their journey with a 1.2-mile downriver swim in the Savannah River, a 56-mile bike through south Augusta and a flat 13.1-mile run ending in downtown Augusta.
"This event is also among the largest economic impact generators for our tourism businesses – most of which are locally owned, and they absolutely look forward to this each year," said Bennish Brown, CEO of the Augusta Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The 2021 edition of Ironman 70.3 Augusta is scheduled to take place on Sept. 26. For more information, visit ironman.com/im703-augusta.