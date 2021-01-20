Inauguration Day a bright spot for Aiken Democrats

Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on Wednesday left Harold Crawford Jr. somewhat emotional.

The leader of the Aiken County Democratic Party was impressed with the way Biden, standing at the Capitol, a citadel besieged a mere two weeks ago, spoke about unity and what needs to be done to heal a fractured nation.

“He hit all the points he needed to hit,” Crawford said. “Considering everything that has transpired, it was as good as it could be.”

This week's transfer of power was shockingly different than in years past; a serious brew of coronavirus concerns and perceived security threats meant far fewer attendees, far more armed guards and dramatically less pomp. Like the Democratic National Convention months prior, spacing was stressed and virtual communications were leaned on.

The relatively low-key Wednesday affair instilled a sense of tranquility in Lessie Price, the S.C. Democratic Party’s first vice chairwoman and a longtime member of the Aiken City Council.

“I feel relieved, I feel calm,” said Price, who in previous weeks and months has championed Vice President Kamala Harris and her barrier-breaking selection. “We’re going to see some great things happening.”

Like Crawford, Price thought Biden nailed “all the points that we need to focus on” in his speech. The president’s sense of compassion and his emotional appeals, Price suggested, did not disappoint.

“This president believes in his soul that we can come together as a country,” she said, “and that we can work together and love each other and become stronger – that love overpowers hate.”

Richard Dorman Jr., another prominent Aiken Democrat, described Wednesday as the start of something grander.

“I’m feeling good,” he said, reflecting on Inauguration Day.

Dorman is excited to see Biden-Harris policies flourish. The former vice president takes the reins with Democrats in control of both the House and the Senate, a balance of power favorable to the administration's agenda. Crawford expects things to move forward “in a professional manner.”

“I think the new president is a diplomat,” Crawford continued. “He’s the kind of a guy that we haven’t seen in the last four years. He will bring, I think, harmony.”