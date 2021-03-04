You are the owner of this article.
Iconic fountain in downtown Aiken reinstalled, up and running

The fountain at the downtown intersection of Park Avenue and Laurens Street was turned on Thursday morning after undergoing repairs and reinstallation. (Colin Demarest/Staff)

It’s back.

The Morgan Circle fountain, at the prominent downtown intersection of Park Avenue and Laurens Street, has been repaired and reinstalled.

The water is flowing, as well.

The fountain was earlier sent to a contractor in the Lexington area for fixing and cleaning.

Aiken Planning Director Ryan Bland, far left, takes a photo at the Morgan Circle fountain, which was recently repaired and reinstalled. (Colin Demarest/Staff)

At the top of the Morgan Circle fountain is a small statue of a boy and a girl under an umbrella.

The Morgan Circle fountain was built in honor of Thomas Redman Morgan, a former mayor.

"During his tenure," the city said in a Facebook post, "Morgan was determined to ensure Aiken’s success for generations to come by implementing multiple beautification projects."

Staff writer Dede Biles contributed to this article.

