Hueys, heroism and heritage: Post 71 explores meaning of Memorial Day at ceremony

NORTH AUGUSTA — The meaning of Memorial Day was the subject of deep exploration Monday morning at American Legion Post 71's headquarters, with input from one of the community's more experienced warriors.
Army veteran Dennis DuPuis, who flew helicopter missions in Vietnam, logging 1,155 combat flight hours, was the featured speaker at Post 71's Memorial Day ceremony. He shared from decades of memories, including four years of active duty and 31 more with the S.C. National Guard Reserve, with awards including the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross (on three occasions) and a Bronze Star among his mementoes.
DuPuis, reaching back a few decades, recalled watching a Memorial Day parade with a band and plenty of World War II veterans in the mix. He said he was struck by the fact that very few men were on the sidewalk.
"They were all in the parade. They were marching. After the parade was over, I asked my daddy ... I said, 'Dad, is everybody in town a veteran?' He said, 'No, son. Someone's got to sit on the curb and watch the parade go by.'"
DuPuis said Memorial Day – an occasion traditionally regarded as the start of summer and a fine day for a barbecue or a lake or beach trip – is not about those who are still able to march in a parade, but, as his father indicated, is a tribute to those who died in military service.
The longtime Apache and Huey pilot shared stories of narrow escapes, acts of heroism, catastrophic injuries and the loss of compatriots.
Referring to the holiday, he added, "I don't think it should be a morbid day. I think if these guys and gals that died in the service could see us and know that we remember them on Memorial Day, they would be happy to see us go to the lake and enjoy our families, to do what they would have, to do what they could have if they had not made the supreme sacrifice."
Graniteville resident Ted Walker, an Air Force veteran with 26 years of service in his background, was among the listeners. He said DuPuis' presentation "made it real."
"I thought it got the meaning across very well," he added. "Dennis is a true patriot – a very, very strong advocate for veterans, and he is an unsung hero, because he doesn't brag about his wartime experiences, and he had plenty of them."
DuPuis, describing himself "an old, retired helicopter pilot with a limited vocabulary," laughingly questioned why Kevin Joy, Post 71's commander, chose him to be the featured speaker. "I think Kevin likes my hat," DuPuis said, acknowledging the black Stetsons commonly worn by members of the U.S. Cavalry.
DuPuis, who spent most of his working years as a construction electrician, is also a member of the Patriot Guard Riders, an association of motorcyclists aiming to "ensure dignity and respect at memorial services honoring fallen military heroes, first responders and honorably discharged veterans."
The annual event traditionally includes a reading of the names of Post 71 members who have died since the previous year's Memorial Day. The 2021 event, however, included names dating back to Memorial Day of 2019, due to the 2020 event having been sparsely attended because of COVID-19 precautions and regulations.
The combined list included Levi "Doc" Smith, Faber Hance, John Vanorden, Paul Harless, Ronald Ouellette, Shirley Santmier, Ernest Posey, Ed Gentry, Sidney Trimmer, Stanley Bryant, Louis Wegner, Robert Lamm, Malcolm McPherson and J.H. Wilson.
Completing the list were James Purcell, William Bishop, Frank Crocker, Max Whitaker, Joseph Jordan, William Watkins Jr., William Dykes, Charles Smiley, Carl Brendle, George Hensley, Don Montgomery, James Minyard and George Odell.