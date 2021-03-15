Horses have a big economic impact in Aiken County, Byers tells Rotary Club of Aiken

For two years in a row, the Aiken Spring Steeplechase has been canceled because of concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
That means the local economy lost $3.825 million in 2020 and is losing another $3.825 million in 2021, Larry Byers told the Rotary Club of Aiken during its meeting Monday at Newberry Hall.
The grand total is $7.65 million, based on what just spectators alone would have spent, he reported.
Byers’ multiplication formula included an attendance each year of 30,000 and an expenditure of $150 per person for the one day on which the Spring Steeplechase would have been held.
Another multiplier was .85 because “15% of the people just drive in for it,” he explained. “They don’t stay overnight.”
Byers is the treasurer of the Hitchcock Woods Foundation’s board of trustees and is one of the three joint masters of foxhounds for the Aiken Hounds.
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Byers formerly served as financial manager and assistant general manager of the water district in San Diego County in California.
He also helped found the Equine Land Conservation Resource and is a past president of that organization, which works to preserve open space for horses and equine activities.
As the Rotary Club’s guest speaker, Byers talked in general about the economic impact of the horse industry locally, which is roughly $87.8 million.
In Aiken County, around 4,500 people own horses, he said.
The year-around horse population is approximately 7,400.
“At this time of year, that number probably increases by about 3,000," Byers said.
Horses create 1,814 jobs locally, and Aiken County residents work in more than 70 different equine-related positions. They include farm manager, horse show official, tack dealer, massage therapist, acupuncturist, expert witness, groom and photographer, Byers said.
The inventory value of horses and their equipment in Aiken County is $68 million.
A three-day show with 200 horses at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field generates $315,000 for the local economy, Byers said.
A larger show, with 600 horses, generates nearly $1 million based on his calculations.
Accompanying each horse to a show, on average, Byers said, are 3.5 people such as riders, grooms, trainers and riders’ parents.
Each of those people spends $150 per day, on average.