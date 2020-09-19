Hopelands Gardens received 50 years ago by the City of Aiken

Behind a brick serpentine wall along busy Whiskey Road is an urban refuge known as Hopelands Gardens.
Brightly colored butterflies flit among the flowers, and turtles swim lazily in green pond water.
Massive live oaks, magnolias, cedars and other trees provide shade along paths that wind past fountains, wetlands, a quaint structure known as the Dollhouse and the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum.
“An amazing gift” is how Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon describes Hopelands Gardens.
Fifty years ago this fall, the trustees for the estate of Hope Goddard Iselin presented Hopelands Gardens to the City of Aiken to be used as “a peaceful haven for citizens and visitors,” according to a 1970 Aiken Standard article.
Iselin died in April of that year at the age of 102.
Her home was a residence built on the property in the early 1900s.
A wealthy, internationally known sportswoman, who was a member of a prominent Rhode Island family, Iselin enjoyed thoroughbred racing, yachting and golf.
She was the second wife of banker and yachtsman C. Oliver Iselin, who preceded her in death.
While best known as serene retreat, Hopelands Gardens also has served as a gathering place over the years.
People have flocked to its grounds for Christmas in Hopelands, the Hopelands Concert Series and Story Time in the Gardens.
Hopelands Gardens also has been a popular location for high school prom and graduation photos.
During the novel coronavirus pandemic, which began disrupting the lives of South Carolinians in March, Hopelands Gardens has become even more of sanctuary from the realities of day-to-day living.
“Through the course of the pandemic and what we as a community are facing, it’s especially nice to have a place like Hopelands where we can go and feel safe and retreat from the stress of our situation,” Osbon said.
Hopelands Gardens covers approximately 14 acres, and takes significant time and money to maintain.
The Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch provide financial support and advice to the City of Aiken.
Civic leaders founded the organization in 1971. They added “Rye Patch” to the name following the 1981 donation of the adjacent Rye Patch estate to the City of Aiken by the heirs of Dorothy Knox Goodyear Rogers.
In the decades following the nonprofit’s establishment, the Friends have donated around $1.7 million to keep up and make improvements to the Hopelands Gardens and Rye Patch properties.
But according to a recent news release, the Friends aren’t conducting their annual fundraising solicitation this year because of the pandemic's impact on Aiken’s economy.
The Friends will be using existing “rainy day” resources to continue their work, the release stated. Entry upgrades and improvements to the grounds at Hopelands Gardens are planned.
“In 2021, the Gardens should be brought back to its original splendor in time to celebrate the Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch’s 50th anniversary,” according to the release.
“The gardens have become a haven for the Aiken community during the pandemic,” said Friends President Anna Dangerfield. “The gardens provide a safe and beautiful place for a family walk or picnic, and it has been wonderful to see families enjoying the gardens. The Friends thank the citizens of Aiken for their generosity in giving to the Friends over the years. We hope everyone will continue to come to the gardens, and next year, when we can gather together as a community, we will celebrate the 50-year collaboration between the City of Aiken and the Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch.
Plans call for the annual solicitation of funds to resume in 2021, but until then, donations to the Friends are still being accepted.
They can be sent to Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch, P.O. Box 2213, Aiken S.C. 29802.
Checks should be made payable to the Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch.
Contributions are tax deductible.