Home invasion suspect dies from injuries following clash with elderly Aiken County residents

A suspect of a Monday home invasion has died from "traumatic" injuries sustained after being thwarted by the elderly residents of the home.
The incident occurred on Monday at 2:15 p.m. at a home on Dicks Street in Jackson when a suspect forced his way into an elderly couple’s home brandishing a knife, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
The victims, a 79-year-old woman and 82-year-old man, told deputies the couple received a knock at their rear door of their residence, an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office states.
When they answered, the suspect reportedly charged into the home with a large knife and started attacking them, the report reads.
The assault caused the female victim to fall down, causing damage to her left hand index finger. The suspect reportedly cut the female victim with the knife and caused a laceration to her forehead.
The male victim was then able to end the attack by striking the suspect constantly with the handle of his firearm.
"[The victim] was able to strike [the suspect] enough to the point where he fell to the floor still being conscious but non-responsive," the report states.
When deputies arrived, both victims were alert and the suspect was non-responsive on the ground and covered in blood, the report reads.
The couple reported they've seen the suspect walking around their neighborhood "a few times" but didn't understand what led to the attack.
Both the victims and suspect was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
At 10:51 p.m., the suspect reportedly where he succumbed to his injuries, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
The identity of the suspect will be released once positive identification has been made and the family notified, Ables said.
The suspect will be autopsied in Newberry. The Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.