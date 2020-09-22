Hilton Head man charged with criminal sexual conduct involving minor from Aiken County

A Hilton Head Island man was charged last week with engaging in criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile victim from Aiken County.
Timothy Schultheis, 22, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor/ rape, according to jail records by the Beaufort County Detention Center.
On Sept. 17, deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office arrived at Schultheis' home in Hilton Head Island where they found the suspect hiding the juvenile victim, according to an incident report from the sheriff's office.
Further investigation led deputies to learn that the suspect had met the juvenile victim through Facebook and brought the victim to Hilton Head Island.
Schultheis was charged the morning of Sept. 18 and was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center. Jail records show he was released later that day.