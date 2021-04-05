High-speed internet service to be available in areas around Wagener, Salley, Perry in June

High-speed internet service will be coming to some unserved and underserved locations in Aiken County as early as June.
CEO Gary Stooksbury provided a partial timetable for Aiken Electric Cooperative’s broadband network development project during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting Monday at Newberry Hall.
Aiken Electric Cooperative, or AEC, teamed up with Lexington-based CarolinaConnect earlier this year for the venture.
It involves the installation of 350 miles of 288-strand fiberoptic cable.
“We’re going to connect all four of our offices,” Stooksbury said. “We’re going to connect all 27 of our substations and all down-line devices.”
More than 200 miles of cable have been installed already.
The cost is $16 million, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture is funding, Stooksbury said.
He also explained how the joint effort with CarolinaConnect would work.
“CarolinaConnect does the billing. They do the customer service,” Stooksbury said. “They have a CEO. They have all the technical people. It’s just magic. We build the line, and they take care of the rest of it.”
Counties in AEC’s service territory in addition to Aiken are Barnwell, Calhoun, Edgefield, Greenwood, Lexington, McCormick, Orangeburg and Saluda.
June 1 is when “we are going to light (the fiber in)” the Tri-City substation area, which serves rural locations around Wagener, Salley and Perry, said Stooksbury discussing AEC’s schedule for making high-speed internet service available.
“From there, we’re going to Johnston and then we’re going to Mason, which is in Saluda County,” Stooksbury added. “Our Johnston substation is in Saluda (County), too. And then we’re going to come down to Camp Long, which is in Aiken County. That is all we know as of today. We will light those four substations between now and Dec. 31.”
The schedule calls for service to be available in the “Edgefield area” during the first quarter of 2022, Stooksbury said.
To register to receive high-speed internet service in AEC’s territory, visit carolinaconnect.com and click on the “join the list” link. Then click "Aiken Electric Cooperative” and fill out the information requested.
Those who register will be contacted “when we get ready to light” the area where they live, Stooksbury said.
Availability of service to nonmembers of AEC will depend on the circumstances.
It will have to be determined on a “case-by-case basis,” Stooksbury told the Aiken Standard.