Heimmermann preparing to succeed Jordan as USC Aiken's chancellor

A change in leadership will take place at USC Aiken this week.
Dr. Sandra Jordan will retire as chancellor Wednesday, ending a tenure that began in 2012.
On Thursday, her successor, Dr. Daniel Heimmermann, will take the reins.
Both spoke at the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting Monday at Newberry Hall.
Jordan reviewed USC Aiken’s history and its accomplishments.
The school’s growth while she was in charge included increases in enrollment, student body diversity and the amount of money received in donations.
Then Heimmermann addressed the club and said that his top priority, to begin with, would be to “cross the goal line” with two huge projects that Jordan was instrumental in launching – the DreamPort Cybersecurity Collaborative and the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative.
Following his talk, Heimmermann discussed the reason why he decided to come to USC Aiken from the University of Texas Permian Basin, where he served as the provost and the vice president for academic affairs.
“I think a chancellorship, first of all, was part of the natural trajectory of my career,” Heimmermann said. “When I looked at universities (where positions were available), I looked at the ones that were most aligned with my interests and my experiences. USC Aiken really matched all those criteria. It’s a liberal arts university with laser-focused academic programs that prepare students for the real world."
Heimmermann added that he also likes the fact that USC Aiken has “really close partnerships with the community.”
Heimmermann will be the fifth chancellor of USC Aiken, which began offering classes in 1961.
“USC Aiken has tremendous potential,” he said. “Being part of the University of South Carolina System is a tremendous advantage. I come from a UT (University of Texas) System school, and I realize that being part of something larger actually brings a lot of benefits to a campus.”
Heimmermann described his leadership style as “very collaborative, open and transparent.”
He said that improving the lives of USC Aiken students, residents of this area and South Carolinians in general would rank high on his list of objectives.
"I'm really happy to be here, and I'm looking forward to my family joining me in a couple of weeks," Heimmermann concluded.
He and his wife, Claudia, have a 14-year-old daughter, Lucie.