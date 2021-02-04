Harness races at McGhees' Mile called off because of COVID-19

COVID-19 strikes again.

The Bruce McGhee Memorial Harness Races, which were scheduled for March 6 at McGhees’ Mile, have been canceled.

“I would have had to take out extra insurance, but there also were a lot of stipulations about what people could or couldn’t do and blah, blah, blah,” said Janis McGhee, whose family owns McGhees’ Mile, in a telephone interview Thursday.

“It was just a nightmare,” she continued, “and then I didn’t want somebody getting sick and catching it (COVID-19) at the track.”

McGhees’ Mile is a training center for standardbred racehorses on Banks Mill Road.

Some of the trotters and pacers that had participated in the harness races in the past were young horses that had no racing experience and some were seasoned veterans that had been taking a break from competition.

“Everybody is kind of bummed out about it,” said McGhee of the reaction to her decision to call off the event. “It’s good for the horses. It gives them a chance to see a crowd. The horsemen like having the races.”

Earlier this week, two other horse events, the Aiken Trials and Breakfast at the Gallops, were canceled for 2021.

Plans for this year’s editions of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and Aiken Horse Show also have been scrubbed.

McGhees’ Mile was known as the Aiken Mile Track before the late Bruce McGhee move from Maine to Aiken, purchased the facility in 1997 and renamed it.

From 1971 until 2003, the training center was the home of the Aiken Harness Races, and they were part of the Aiken Triple Crown.

Soon after the 2003 edition of the Aiken Harness Races, Bruce McGhee announced that they no longer would be held at McGhees’ Mile.

He said the City of Aiken had placed restrictions on him that had caused him to lose $15 million while operating the facility.

From 2004 until 2014, there were no Harness Races, and Pacers & Polo replaced them in the Aiken Triple Crown, which also includes the Aiken Trials and the Aiken Spring Steeplechase.

In 2015, Bruce McGhee and his family started conducting an annual day of standardbred racing again.

Bruce McGhee died in 2018. Janis McGhee is his widow.