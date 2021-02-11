Hahn Village double murder suspect denied bond

A North Augusta man charged in the 2017 murder of two men in Aiken was denied bond on Thursday and will remain in custody.
Anthony Tyron Price, 28, of North Augusta was charged with fatally shooting Harry A. Butler, 26, and Logan Michael Novak, 28, on Nov. 18, 2017.
At Thursday's hearing, the prosecution said seven different people have come forward to report that Price told them he committed the murders.
One subject indicated Price murdered the two men because there was a "hit" ordered on one of the victims. The other victim was collateral because he was there during the execution of the crime, 2nd Judicial Circuit prosecutor Cassie Hall said.
Price, who was advised by his attorney not to speak at Thursday's hearing, has maintained his innocence.
"There’s a large number of people they looked at as potential suspects," Ola Johnson, Price's attorney, said Thursday. "I will point out that of course there’s some potential self-serving interest going on with some of these people that made statements against my client with potential for other people who were looked at as potential suspects."
Just after midnight on Nov. 18, 2017, police responded to the 300 block of Bradby Lane in the Hahn Village neighborhood, located just outside of downtown Aiken, in reference to a shooting, prior reports state.
There, they found Novak seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his back and jaw, Hall said at Thursday's hearing. Butler was seated in the passenger's seat with two gunshot wounds to the back of the neck.
After interviewing witnesses, reviewing relevant call logs and Facebook records, Price was named as a suspect.
Hall told the court Price gave officers over 15 different versions of what happened the night of the shooting, including blaming others.
"Law enforcement was able to find inconsistencies in all of those stories and determine that those individuals were not responsible for the shooting," Hall said. "After being confronted with the call logs, the defendant did openly admit to calling one of the victims eight minutes before they were murdered and meeting with them at the incident location."
Price was charged in May 2018, making this year his third year of incarceration. His case was scheduled to be tried in the summer of 2020, however, courts were unable to hold juried trials due to COVID-19.
At Thursday's hearing, the defense asked presiding Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope to grant Price bond with the possibility of ankle monitoring.
In opposition, state prosecution asked that bond be denied and called Price a "danger to the community."
Clyburn Pope sided with the state and denied Price bond.
He continues to be held in the Aiken County detention center.
While his court date remains uncertain as in-person court remains delayed, Price's case is considered a priority to the state and will be tried "as soon as we're able to have trials," Hall said.