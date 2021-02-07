Hahn Village demolition to begin in March, Aiken Housing Authority gives update on residents

The Aiken Housing Authority plans to move forward with demolishing Hahn Village in March as the last of the affordable housing complex's residents are moved out.
Since February 2020, the housing authority has met with resident families individually and assisted with relocation. Seventy-six families have moved out of the complex as of Feb. 2 with 20 families still in the process of moving, Chanosha Lawton, Aiken Housing Authority CEO, said.
"We’re down to the last few families residing here at this point," Lawton said.
Lawton said the housing authority is receiving proposals for demolition until Feb. 15. Razing is expected to be completed before the end of July.
In 2018, the housing authority announced plans to raze Hahn Village, which sits just outside downtown Aiken at 100 Rogers Terrace, stating that rebuilding a new complex would be cheaper than completing all necessary, retroactive repairs.
The complex went into service in 1979. The housing authority's former CEO, Reggie Barner, told Aiken City Council in 2018 that the complex “never should have been built the way it was." He further stated at the time of Hahn Village's construction, air conditioning was considered a public housing luxury – even in the South.
The housing authority submitted an application to the Department of Housing and Urban Development to demolish the complex in August 2019. It was approved in November 2019. The demolition will raze the complex's 100 units and relocated approximately 250 people.
Due to the Aiken Housing Authority not owning enough units to house the 250 people, resident families were given the option to accept tenant protection vouchers.
Tenant protection vouchers are vouchers that assist Public Housing Associations with the relocation or replacement housing needs that result from the demolition, disposition or mandatory conversion of public housing units, according to HUD’s website.
Tenant protection vouchers include providing assistance to families living in Section 8 projects for which the owner is opting out of the housing assistance payment contract.
The vouchers were funded by a $560,000 grant the Aiken Housing Authority received from HUD in May 2020.
Residents who opted to receive a tenant protection voucher were able to use the vouchers to pay for housing through other property owners. Lawton said the housing authority hasn't had any issues with finding property owners who would accept the vouchers.
"We’ve had a majority of the families to receive the tenant protection voucher," Lawton said. "We have moved a few who have just transferred to another housing unit. Those families who have relocated who have chosen the protection vouchers, most of those individuals have remained in the Aiken County area."
The housing authority's progress in moving families was significantly impacted by the onset of the coronavirus, Lawton said.
Before the pandemic, housing authority workers would meet with tenants in a group setting to discuss updates and plans for the project. In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the housing authority began meeting with resident families individually. Staff members with the Aiken Housing Authority also began working remotely since the onset of the pandemic.
"Of course we worked remotely when we needed to and so that put some hindrance during the start of the process but once we were able to issue vouchers," Lawton said. "That process has not been hindered due to COVID."
The future of Hahn Village
Following demolition, the Aiken Housing Authority plans to build a new multi-family development, consisting of townhomes or single-family homes at market rent income and affordable housing, Lawton said.
The project has had some interest in commercial multi-family developments as well.
Overall, the project aims to continue to provide affordable housing to the Aiken area while also "rebranding" Aiken's Northside.
While Hahn Village has served a refuge for those seeking affordable housing in Aiken County, it has also seen its share of crime.
In November 2017, Hahn Village was the site of an armed standoff after police went to Hahn Village to serve felony warrants to Graniteville man Anthony Glover Dixon.
Also in November 2017, Hahn Village was the site of a double homicide when a 26-year-old and a 28-year-old were shot dead while parked on Bradby Lane.
In August 2020, the neighborhood was the scene of a mob assault where shots were fired.
The neighborhood now sits nearly empty as the homes stand with their windows boarded up in preparation for demolition.
"This project will bring in additional affordable housing, which is critical to the needs of Aiken County, but it will also rebrand this area on the north side of Aiken," Lawton said. "When you come from the interstate, this is basically the fan fair as you are going into the city. If we can do some rehabbing to this side of town, I think that would bring a better perspective to the Northside of Aiken."
Although the Aiken Housing Authority is separate from the City of Aiken, City Council has remained interested in seeing the progress of the project.
City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said the fact that the property sits in Aiken's only federal opportunity zone, an area offer tax incentives to investors, provides a variety of opportunities for future growth in the area.
The opportunity zone program came with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act near the end of 2017.
"There’s a lot of elements in play that I think the city finds attractive as it relates to assist in the redevelopment of this tract," Bedenbaugh said. "All types of housing is sought from the higher end to the affordable or market rent housing. The gamut is needed in a city such as Aiken."
Aiken City Councilwoman Lessie Price oversees the district that includes Hahn Village. She sees the area as targeted for growth, economic development and positive changes.
"The exciting thing about this is that when the property is cleared, you will not see the same type of houses being replaced by what you see now," Price said. "This is going to be a plus for the community. It will be great housing for this town in a safe location. You’re going to see a rich and vibrant area that will replace what we see."