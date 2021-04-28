Group rallies support to secure new home for Fort Gordon museum

The U.S. Army Signal Corps Museum at Fort Gordon closed in February 2021 due to base growth and military construction requirements. The public’s help is needed to secure a new home off base for the museum and its substantial historical collection.
Military retirees, business and community leaders from around the country have come together to establish the Fort Gordon Historical Museum Society, a nonprofit with the mission to raise funds for the acquisition of a new museum home. Without a new home, artifacts from the Fort Gordon museum will be shipped to Army storage outside the CSRA. Such a move puts the region at risk of losing this important part of its historical legacy.
“Many people probably don’t realize the magnitude of the artifacts that we have right here in Augusta,” said Amy Tuschen, executive director of the FGHMS. “In addition to the rich collection of historical Signal Corps artifacts, we have a telephone used by Adolf Hitler, a piece of the Berlin Wall and Oscar statues awarded to the Signal Corps for WWII-era documentaries. These are very important, one-of-a-kind treasures that only can be seen right here.”
The new museum will expand upon the current Signal Corps collection by adding artifacts and exhibitions from the new U.S. Army Cyber Corps, as well as document the history of the installation, and other tenant units that have served at Fort Gordon and become a part of the local community.
“The new museum will feature state-of-the-art live and virtual constructs that preserve and honor the considerable contributions of the men and women who have served at Fort Gordon,” said BG (Ret.) Welton Chase Jr., chairman of the FGHMS. “It is vitally important that we capture the stories of those who served not only to educate the public, but also to inspire a new generation of Americans to serve the nation.”
“We are very encouraged by the momentum and enthusiasm we have received from around the country for this important effort,” said Chase. “We have identified a new home for the museum just outside Gate 1, but more help is needed for us to raise the funds necessary to purchase the building. We ask our friends, neighbors, and colleagues to help us secure this rich heritage by becoming a member of the FGHMS team and contributing however they can, whether a one-time donation, a pledge, or corporate matching contribution.”
For more information on how to become involved or contribute, please contact Amy Tuschen at execdirector@fghms.com or 706-831-5912, or visit SecureOurStory.org.