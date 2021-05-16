Group partners with Great Oak to fund new community program

Great Oak recently received a $4,800 donation from The Gifting Tree Foundation to fund its new equine-assisted program.
Great Oak Assisted Life Skills, or GOALS, was conceived after receiving feedback from Great Oak’s families and students that there was an opportunity to provide life skills and career preparation for young adults with disabilities.
GOALS aims to provide young adults with continuing education with meaningful life experiences to foster independence. GOALS will provide these students with experiential learning opportunities to build a foundation of life skills.
For the past three years, Great Oak has hosted local high school students through Aiken County Public School District’s Community Based Instruction program and is now a Work-Based Learning Experience Site for Vocational Rehabilitation.
“We are so excited to move forward with launching GOALS to help young adults in our community and thank The Gifting Tree for their generous gift. This money will support our students in their journey to lead independent and meaningful lives,” says, Nicole Pioli, executive director of Great Oak.
Great Oak provides equine-assisted activities that promote the physical, emotional and psychological health of individuals of all ages with disabilities. Current riders range in age from 4 to 80 years old.
To learn more about GOALS and Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs, visit greatoakeap.org. To learn more about The Gifting Tree Foundation, visit giftingtree.org