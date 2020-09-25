Greenwood County man found guilty in 2019 murder of Aiken man

A Greenwood County man was sentenced to 35 years after a jury found him guilty of murder in the 2019 death of an Aiken man.
Mark Anthony Hailey Jr., 32, of Ninety Six, was found guilty Wednesday of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of 42-year-old Marty George of Aiken.
In the early morning hours of March 6, 2019, Greenwood County sheriff’s deputies responded to Booker Road after receiving a 911 call about a possible shooting incident, according to a news release by the Eighth Judicial Circuit.
Upon arriving at Hailey’s residence, deputies were told by his mother that Hailey had shown up at the house in a car saying he had shot someone
He appeared to be hallucinating, a behavior that was consistent with Hailey using drugs, she told law enforcement.
Deputies observed blood on the car window and began questioning Hailey.
Hailey’s behavior was highly erratic and deputies could not initially obtain much information about what may have happened, the authorities reported.
Hailey eventually revealed he had shot a man he called his “brother” and that the man could be found on Warner Road, the release states.
A deputy spotted a body lying on the side of the road with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was later identified as George.
After five hours of jury deliberation in Greenwood County, Hailey was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder charge and five years for the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charge. Both sentences are to run concurrently.
“The remorse that the defendant showed during sentencing today, and the diligence that the jurors showed during both their long deliberations last night and coming back voluntarily to observe sentencing today, shows that our criminal justice system works exactly as it is supposed to," Eighth Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said in a news release. "I believe that the sentence of the court was completely appropriate under the unique facts and circumstances of this case.”