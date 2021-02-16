Great Oak marks third anniversary

Several kid-friendly horses, dozens of young riders and three successful years of outreach were the focal points of a celebration Tuesday afternoon just north of Aiken, as boosters of Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs observed their facility's third anniversary.
Horses stayed in their stalls for the most part, except for forays to lend their faces for "kissing booth" pictures, and Great Oak riders and parents came from around Aiken County and a few miles beyond.
"We have five horses and we have two donkeys and we're doing about 65 lessons a week," said Eva Finnan, Great Oak's head riding instructor.
The organization's goals, as stated on its Facebook page, include the aim to "share our expertise to empower individuals with special needs and their families" and "to see our students discover a new relationship with horses through thoughtful programs that guide and nurture the riders."
Great Oak has its roots in an organization once known as STAR Riding and Driving, and is supported by such sponsors as Aiken Equine, Seminole Wellness, Meybohm Real Estate and Aiken Tack Exchange.