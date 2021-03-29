Graniteville man killed in motorcycle crash

A Graniteville man died Sunday night after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a tree.
Steven Knox, 56, was headed east along Old Sudlow Lake Road when he ran off the road and into the woods, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported.
Knox was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries.
The coroner’s office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety are investigating the matter. A toxicology report is pending, Ables said.
