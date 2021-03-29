You are the owner of this article.
Graniteville man killed in motorcycle crash

  • Updated
Staff photo by Colin Demarest

A Graniteville man died Sunday night after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a tree.

Steven Knox, 56, was headed east along Old Sudlow Lake Road when he ran off the road and into the woods, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported.

Knox was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries.

The coroner’s office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety are investigating the matter. A toxicology report is pending, Ables said.

Check back with the Aiken Standard; this article will be updated when more information is available.


Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

