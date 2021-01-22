Graniteville man arrested for possessing, distributing child sexual abuse material

A Graniteville man is facing multiple charges for reportedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials.
Investigators state Cameron Joseph Brooks, 21, of Graniteville solicited and received child sexual abuse material from a minor and shared sexually explicit images with a minor, the South Carolina Attorney General's Office reported Friday.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Columbia Police Department arrested Brooks on Thursday. He was charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, and four counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
Investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Secret Service and members of the state's ICAC Task Force assisted with the investigation and arrest.
Brooks' case will be prosecuted by the state attorney general's office.