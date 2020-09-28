Graniteville double homicide suspect facing more than 20 attempted murder charges

A plethora of additional charges have been brought against the suspect of a double homicide in Graniteville stemming from a shootout with multiple law enforcement agencies in Aiken.
In addition to two counts of murder, 49-year-old Peter Finch Sr. of Cherryville, North Carolina now faces 22 counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime, one count of failure to stop for a blue light, one count of pointing and presenting firearms at a person, one count of committing or attempting violent crime while wearing body armor, and one count of first degree burglary, according to jail records.
The additional charges follow Finch's extradition from the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Richmond County to the Aiken County detention center Friday morning.
Finch reportedly engaged in a shootout with law enforcement on Sept. 12 after avoiding a traffic stop for police on East Pine Log Road near Whiskey Road.
Investigators spotted his vehicle, a 2006 Ford F-350, after Finch allegedly shot and killed his brother, Robert A. Finch, and his brother's girlfriend, Lacy Boyd, in their Graniteville home.
Arrest warrants state the suspect broke into the home located at 43 Louise St. while armed with a rifle.
Finch then reportedly presented a handgun and threatened to blow Boyd's "brains out" during an altercation between Finch and the victim, arrest warrants state.
When responding deputies arrived on scene, they found the couple unresponsive.
Arrest warrants document that Boyd sustained a gunshot to the face while the suspect's brother was shot in the torso.
After a brief pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle became stuck in a ditch.
Finch then reportedly began firing at law enforcement with a rifle.
Multiple units from the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and established a tactical perimeter.
During the shootout, Finch reportedly wore body armor while firing at multiple officers.
Authorities returned fire, striking the suspect two times.
He was taken to a hospital in Augusta to receive medical treatment.
He was released from the hospital the evening of Sept. 15 and was taken to the Richmond County Detention Center where he waived extradition last week.
Finch is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center where he was denied bond.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division continues to conduct its investigation of the officer-involved shooting, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.
Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.