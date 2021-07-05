Grand Oaks apartment complex in Aiken sells for $2.85M

A multifamily residential complex in Aiken changed hands recently in a seven-figure deal.
Southwood Realty Company of Gastonia, North Carolina, purchased Grand Oaks Apartment Homes from Grand Oaks Villas LLC for $2.85 million.
Andrew Batkins and Wayne Simon of Charleston-based Woodlock Capital represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction, which was finalized May 14.
There are 32 units on Grand Oaks’ 5.86-acre site.
The address is 128 Majestic Oak Way.
Founded in 1977, Southwood Realty is a property management firm. In its portfolio are more than 80 multifamily residential communities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.