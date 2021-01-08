Gov. McMaster: Keep Savannah River Site plutonium money out of state budget

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is asking lawmakers to keep the state’s $525 million plutonium windfall out of the upcoming budget and to appropriate the historic sum through standalone legislation, a move that trains the spotlight on Aiken and its surrounding counties.

The Republican governor on Friday unveiled his fiscal year 2022 budget request, which proposes no specific investment of the funds. Such an approach, McMaster explained in a letter to members of the Legislature, will “maintain full accountability, transparency and equitable distribution of these dollars.”

“With 2020 behind us,” he wrote, “the time is now to reaffirm our responsible fiscal stewardship of this state — to protect our people and prosperity in the year ahead.”

State Rep. Bill Taylor, an Aiken Republican, on Friday described the keep-it-separate method as “very good news.” By keeping it out of the state budget scuffle, Taylor suggested, “we can focus more greatly on our local area and the needs, the financial needs, here.”

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon similarly praised the recommendation, which the governor’s office communicated to local officials.

“I think that’s positive for the three counties most affected by the discontinuation” of the multibillion-dollar Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility, Osbon said. MOX, never finished, was canceled in late 2018.

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission, which advises City Council, has previously demanded all the plutonium money — millions and millions of dollars — be given to the Savannah River Site neighbors: Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties. Commissioners in December approved a list of funding priorities and projects totaling $95.4 million.

The $525-million sum stems from a landmark deal struck between South Carolina and the Department of Energy, the Savannah River Site landlord, last year. Terms of the high-wire pact included a DOE promise to remove from South Carolina 9.5 metric tons of plutonium by 2037 — years ahead of prior projections — and an upfront $600 million payment from the Trump administration.

The settlement, unveiled in August, is the single largest in South Carolina history.

The Aiken Standard on multiple occasions asked McMaster if he had any preferences, plans or preferred projects for the settlement money; the governor was often noncommittal, in line with Friday’s request. But while speaking to the Aiken Rotary Club late last year, he said the Savannah River Site region “ought to receive at least the majority, a good majority, of these funds in one way or another.”

“It seems to me, that because of the way the case arose and where it arose,” McMaster said at the time, “that that area should be prominently figured in the expenditure or investment of those funds.”