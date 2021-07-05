General Elliott Inn owner retiring and moving to Florida

The owner of the General Elliott Inn is preparing to retire.
Kay General has reached an agreement to sell her business, and the deal is scheduled to be finalized Aug. 3.
“The people who are buying it are looking forward to moving here,” she said. “They’re coming from Colorado. I’m not at liberty to talk about their plans.”
The General Elliott is a bed and breakfast on New Bridge Road near Aiken.
It also has a fine dining restaurant, which serves dinner on Fridays and Saturdays.
“I’m 76 years old,” General said. “It’s time for me to take some time for me. I’m going to miss it. It was a big decision. We have a great clientele base and a good following.”
The restaurant will continue to serve dinner to the public though July 23.
A private 50th wedding anniversary celebration will be held there July 24.
General, who plans to move to Jacksonville, Florida, said she hopes to “kind of kick back and have some fun with my kids and my grandkids.”
General and her late husband, Steve Elliott, moved to this area from the Sunshine State in November 2005 and launched their General Elliott bed and breakfast/restaurant venture several months later.
In addition to Fridays and Saturdays, the eatery was open most holidays.
The selections on its menu included Maryland-style crab cakes, pork tenderloin with blueberry glaze, aged Angus filet mignon, Canadian walleye, and penne pasta with homemade marinara sauce and meatballs.
General ran the kitchen, and her husband was in charge of the bar “He had a photographic memory,” General said. “People would come here after they hadn’t been here for a year, and he would remember what they liked to drink. He always remembered their names.”
Elliott, a former corporate attorney, also washed dishes when General was doing prep work for the restaurant and performed website- and social media-related tasks.
In 2019, Elliott died at the age 74, and that was a factor in General’s decision to retire.
“We were very successful and very blessed, but it just wasn’t as fun without my spouse,” she said.
Prior to starting the General Elliott Inn, General was a human resources director for a market research firm.
In addition, “I had a restaurant in Minnesota for 14 years,” she said.