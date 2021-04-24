Game night, musical performances set for Johnston Peach Blossom Festival

The Johnston Peach Blossom Festival entertainment is now set, with a variety of performers on the schedule for the May 1 event. A night of games also is scheduled for April 29 to kick off the annual festival.
A Night of Games Sponsored by the Edgefield County Chamber of Commerce, A Night of Games, will be held at 6 p.m. in the American Legion Building, 99 Edisto St., Johnson. Game cards are $10 for one card or $15 for two cards for 18-20 games.
Pizza and drinks will be available for purchase.
Proceeds benefit Chamber programs.
Attendees are asked to follow COVID-19 protocols at the event, including wearing a mask and social distancing.
On May 1, the day's entertainment will begin with a parade at 10 a.m. The Rev. Josh McClendon of Philippi Baptist Church will lead the prayer of dedication following the parade, and members of Boy Scout Troop 30 will present the colors. Jessica Powell Dunlap will sing the national anthem, and Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath will give the welcome.
Beginning at 11 a.m., the following groups will perform: Johnston Elementary School students, singers Tracie and Byron, Digital Vinyl, Bazooka Joe, the Studio 96 Group Fitness Center Zumba class and Christian rock duo Bradley and Dulaney.
Entertainment is free and concludes about 4 p.m.
The Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Premier Sponsor is AT&T. Other sponsors include Edgefield County Health Care, First Citizens Bank, J.W. Yonce and Sons, NAPA of Johnston/Edgefield, Dominion Energy, Bridgestone, Herlong Ford, National Wild Turkey Federation, Bridgestone, KJs Market, SRP Federal Credit Union and Split Stop.
This year’s Entertainment Sponsors are Dr. Hugh Morgan Family Practice, Moorecraft Cabinets, Trantech Radiator Products, Regions Bank, Pendarvis Chevrolet and Titan Farms.
The Johnston Development Corporation, a nonprofit volunteer organization, sponsors the Festival. The Corporation works to aid the community in areas such as economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and continued promotion of Johnston.
For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.