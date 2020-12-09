Funding available to local organization for emergency food, shelter

A federally-funded program has awarded Aiken County $45,777 in Phase 38 funding that will be made available through the United Way of Aiken County.

A local board made up of representatives of the community will determine how the money will be distributed, according to a news release from the United Way.

To be eligible for financial assistance, organizations must be nonprofits, have an accounting system, practice “nondiscrimination” and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.

Private voluntary organizations must have voluntary boards.

Applications are available at the United Way’s headquarters at 235 Barnwell Ave. N.W. in Aiken.

The deadline for returning them is Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

For more information, call United Way President Sharon Rodgers at 803-648-8331, extension 214.