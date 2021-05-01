'Friends' celebrate Hopelands progress, anniversary

The Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch celebrated a milestone Saturday in Hopelands Gardens, marking the group's 50th anniversary and reaffirming its support of "one of Aiken's jewels," as the facility was described by John Lindsay, the group's vice president.

Festivities included a ribbon-cutting to mark the completion of a brick walkway funded by the Hope Goddard Iselin Foundation, named in memory of the woman (1868-1970) whose estate once occupied the acreage now known as the park, a few yards from Whiskey Road. A granite paver marks the spot.

Iselin's legacy, as described by one project booster, was "for Hopelands to be maintained as a peaceful, public garden for citizens and visitors."

Lindsay, with dozens of listeners on hand for the walkway's dedication, described the park as providing a chance to "get back to nature" – a concept that psychologists have suggested is closely tied to reducing depression, stress, blood pressure and heart rate.

"This is a wonderful place," said Mayor Rick Osbon, who helped cut the ribbon. "As people walk through this for years to come, they will be reminded of the connection between Ms. Iselin, the City of Aiken and the wonderful volunteers and people who care and have made a difference in our city through the Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch."

Among the well-wishers on hand was Janet Watkins, president of Sand River Woman's Club. She and her group were focused on butterflies at Saturday's event, offering craft ideas and materials and the chance for visitors to field trivia questions about the winged pollinators.

"I completely support any activity that supports family activities together, and especially if it enhances the kids' knowledge about the environment, and it gives clubs and groups a common goal to work for, and it's just fun," Watkins said.

The Friends of Hopelands organization, as described in promotional material, “honors the beauty, historical significance and importance of the 24-acre public gardens located behind wrought iron fences and brick serpentine walls on Whiskey Road."

The mayor noted that the park's connection with his family was strengthened in the past couple of days. "We were here last night, because last night my 10th grader went to his first prom, and of course, where would we take pictures other than in Hopelands Gardens, where I remember having pictures in the first tux that I was probably wearing for a prom, right here, also?"

He added, "What a wonderful place – a legacy, a history and a place to make memories, for the past and for those in the future."

Anna Dangerfield, president of the Friends of Hopelands, also spoke to the gathering. "It's been a tremendous collaboration over the years," she said, referring to the organization's relationship with the municipal government.

"We set our goals and we talked about different ideas and we pooled our resources. 'I'll pay for this. You pay for this,' and then we made a plan, and that's how I feel we've worked with the city over these last 50 years. We decide what we want. The city decides what they want. We talk about it ... and it's been a wonderful collaboration with the city."

It is not simply a matter of writing a check, Dangerfield said, recalling support through such means as research, aside from funding. "We have put in quite a few walkways because some of the old walkways were asphalt and clay, so we have been instrumental in providing the funds for some of the other brick walkways."

The Iselin Foundation's support, Dangerfield said, was hugely welcome and largely came by way of communication by Beth Newburn, a longtime Friends of Hopelands leader. "We're very, very proud of Beth and the work that she has done."

Other features around the park also have the Friends of Hopelands fingerprints on them through a variety of projects. Dangerfield offered a reminder for her listeners to explore such attractions as the park's labyrinth, the Doll House and a gathering with face-painting service, "and you can leave with a smile on your face, and maybe a little ladybug on your cheek."