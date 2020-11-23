Fourth person charged in death of 12-year-old Aiken boy

An Aiken woman was charged last Friday in connection with an October shooting of a 12-year-old Aiken boy.
Jennifer Oakman, 31, of Aiken was charged Nov. 20 with accessory after the fact to murder in the death of Edward McKenzie Jr.
On Oct. 11, the two suspects reportedly fired multiple shots at a residence on Wyman Street in Aiken at 3:45 a.m.
When police arrived they found McKenzie dead at the scene after he had sustained at least one gunshot wound.
A second juvenile victim, identified as a 13-year-old male, had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.
Days after the incident police announced that the shooting was not a random act but that the home had been targeted. However, the two victims were not the intended targets and had no association with the suspects
On Oct. 28, police identified Hykeem Hampton and Demetrius Williams as murder suspects. Hampton has been detained and charged, but Williams remains at large.
Williams is described as a Black man who is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.
Erica Smith and Tashia Limehouse were also charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Oakman is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center.
Anyone with any information about Williams’ whereabouts should call Public Safety at 803-642-7740. Anonymous tips can be shared with Public Safety or submitted to Midlands CrimeStoppers online at http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.