Four more suspects arrested in deadly Aiken nightclub shooting

Authorities have brought murder charges against more suspects in connection with an Aiken nightclub shooting that killed a man and left several injured in November.
At approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday, law enforcement arrested Tykendran Je Rhon Creech, 23; Monishia Teria Courtney, 27; Lasonya Teresa Howard, 36; and Emmanuel Lewis Oneal, 33, in connection to the Seventh Lounge shooting that claimed the life of Craig Youmans Jr.
On Nov. 28, deputies responded to the lounge, located on Richland Avenue East, in reference to a shooting that had occurred just after midnight.
Youmans, a 30-year-old North Augusta man, was killed as a result of the shooting. At least 18 people were injured, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office initially reported.
Dustin Robert Williamson, 25, of Saint Matthews, was arrested Nov. 30 by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Williamson was also charged for the murder of a 77-year-old Barnwell woman who had been killed in a drive-by shooting on the same day as the Seventh Lounge shooting.
Early into the investigation, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office announced the two shootings were connected and were an act of gang retaliation.
The investigation's latest charges involved cooperation between various law enforcement departments and spanning state lines, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.
Courtney was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, by the West Palm Beach Sheriff's Office on warrants for murder and criminal conspiracy.
Creech was arrest at the Gordon Highway Inn located in Augusta on warrants for accessory before the fact to a felony and criminal conspiracy.
Oneal was arrested at 1338 President Drive NW on warrants for murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Howard was arrested at 149 Horry St. on warrants for criminal conspiracy and murder.
Creech and Courtney are being held in the Richmond County Detention Center and West Palm Beach, Florida, respectively, pending their extradition. Oneal and Howard were taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.
The investigation into the deadly shooting remains ongoing, the sheriff's office reports.
Anyone with any information on this case are urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at (803)642-1761. Anonymous tips can be shared through midlandscrimestoppers.com.