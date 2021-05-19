Fort Gordon brigade commander fired over misconduct allegations

The commander of the Army’s 35th Signal Brigade at Fort Gordon in nearby Georgia was fired Monday amid allegations of personal misdoings.

Col. Matthew Foulk was relieved this week “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command after an investigation stemming from allegations of personal misconduct,” according to a statement distributed by the 18th Airborne Corps.

Lt. Col. David Burnham will lead the brigade in the interim, the Army said.

An inquiry made Wednesday morning was not immediately answered.

Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla, the commander of the 18th Airborne Corps, said he had confidence in the 35th Signal Brigade's abilities and accountability.

Foulk took command of the brigade in July 2019. In a speech at the time, Foulk expressed excitement that he and his family were “back at Fort Gordon after an almost 20-year absence and are tremendously honored to be here today as we embark on this assignment with the Lion Brigade.”

The 35th Signal Brigade is charged with installing, operating, and maintaining tactical communications networks.

The Army Times and Stars and Stripes previously reported Foulk's firing.