Former US Army major assigned to Fort Gordon sentenced for production of child porn

This jail mugshot from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in Georgia shows Army Maj. Jason Musgrove, who was jailed after federal authorities charged him with distributing child pornography. Court records say an FBI agent monitoring an online chatroom observed a person sharing nude photos of a teenage girl on Dec. 5, 2019. The agent said he traced the user's computer IP address to Musgrove's home. Musgrove is assigned to the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he holds a top-secret security clearance, according to court records.