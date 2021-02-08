Former US Army major assigned to Fort Gordon sentenced for production of child porn

A former U.S. Army major assigned to the U.S. Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon has been sentenced to three decades in federal prison for production of child pornography.
Jason Michael Musgrove, 41, of Grovetown, GA was sentenced to 360 months in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall after pleading guilty to Production of Child Pornography, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Musgrove also was ordered to pay restitution of $9,000 to the victims and to register as a sex offender.
There is no parole in the federal system.
At the time of his December 2019 arrest, Musgrove was an Integrated Threat Operations Officer with Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmentalized Information clearance, assigned to the Army Cyber Joint Headquarters at Fort Gordon. Musgrove currently is facing administrative separation from the U.S. Army.
According to court testimony and documents, Musgrove admitted using a hidden camera to film juvenile victims in a bathroom of his residence, the Department of Justice said.
Unsealed court documents stated in early December 2019 Musgrove distributed child pornography in Kik chat rooms that were being monitored by a child exploitation task force working out of Washington, D.C.
Musgrove also repeatedly sent disturbing messages of a sexual nature in Kik chats, according to the court documents.
Kik is a free messaging app similar to WhatsApp. It allows users to send texts, pictures and videos, among other things.
According to court testimony and documents, Musgrove admitted that he produced and attempted to share child pornography on the internet.
His crimes were uncovered by the FBI.
“It is beyond comprehension that someone in a position sworn to protect American citizens would take advantage and traumatize vulnerable children,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI is committed to protecting our children by identifying and apprehending predators who commit such abhorrent crimes.”
The investigation was conducted by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.
“While the timing is entirely coincidental, it nonetheless bears noting that Musgrove’s sentence comes just days after two FBI agents in Florida were killed while attempting to search the home of a child pornographer,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “The disturbing and despicable nature of such predators only increases their danger to the community, and Musgrove’s long sentence immediately makes the community safer.”