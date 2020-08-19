Food distribution in Ridge Spring helps families in need

RIDGE SPRING — Several truckloads of free groceries made their way to local homes with help from Area Churches Together Serving on Wednesday morning, during the ministry's monthly food giveaway.
Suzanne Jackson, ACTS' executive director, said the day's distribution included just under 200 bags of food. She also noted that dozens of applications for help were distributed, so "there's a lot of interest" among other people apparently needing a boost.
"It's a program that's for individuals in need in Ridge Spring. We're taking this to the communities where transportation is an issue," Jackson added.
Normal offerings, she said, always include such things as some type of meat, prepared meals (such as chili or beef stew, all easy to prepare), macaroni, spaghetti sauce and pasta, rice, cereal and canned fruits and vegetables.
Fresh produce has been a recent addition, by way of the Farmers to Families Food Box program, with the support of local growers such as Titan Farms.
"It's a response to COVID, trying to make sure that food is being sourced out to the communities, instead of wasted," she said.
Idaho potatoes were in the boxes being distributed in Ridge Spring, as were squash, corn and (both from Georgia) apples and sweet onions.
A similar giveaway, run by Golden Harvest Food Bank, is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the New Ellenton Community Center, 212 Pine Hill Ave., New Ellenton, with a drive-through, no-contact format; and another to be offered by the food bank is set for Aug. 26 in Ridge Spring, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Details are at 803-642-2912.