Floyd & Green provides assistance to Aiken County charities facing COVID-19 challenges

Every single dollar matters more than ever for charities because of the widespread negative effects of COVID-19.
Floyd & Green Jewelers provided some much needed and timely financial assistance Thursday morning in Aiken with a distribution of checks, and United Way of Aiken County President Sharon Rodgers was among the recipients.
“Oh my goodness yes, I am grateful,” she said. “It has been a very difficult year. The pandemic definitely has presented a challenge for the nonprofit community, both in the delivery of services and in fundraising.”
Thirty-three organizations benefited from the $22,038.61 generated by Floyd & Green’s 16th annual Night of Giving Back event late last year.
“This is a blessing,” said Lt. Randy Tiller of The Salvation Army of Aiken after the store’s owner, Tom Williams, greeted him with a fist bump and handed him an envelope.
“Last year, I think we saw somewhere close to a 30% increase in folks asking for help that had never requested assistance before,” Tiller added.
Aiken County Habitat for Humanity’s share of the money also was greatly needed.
“Our ReStore (a resale shop) was shut down for 55 days early during the first stages of the pandemic,” said Habitat Executive Director Shawn Risher. “The ReStore’s sales fund the homes that we build, so that (the loss in revenue) represented about one whole house.”
The Night of Giving Back traditionally has been held at Floyd & Green, located on Silver Bluff Road, on the first Thursday in November.
“Anybody that purchases anything in the store gets to designate 10% of that sale to the charity of their choice,” said Williams, whose longtime business partner, Steve Floyd, retired last summer.
In 2019 and again in 2020, Floyd & Green continued the Night of Giving Back into the weekend.
“On Thursday night, it is kind of a private event,” Williams said. “We invite our best customers to attend. But after we had so many customers coming to us and telling us that they couldn’t be there then because they had other commitments, we extended it to Friday and Saturday and made it open to the public.”
The bulk of the money raised in 2020 went to Aiken area charities, but a church in Evans, Georgia, and an after school program in New York also received checks.
“I am always so pleased and so impressed by this community’s generosity,” Williams said. “We live in such a wonderful place. There are a lot of really worthwhile charities here, and it's wonderful to see people’s giving hearts.”
For more information about Floyd & Green and the Night of Giving Back, visit floydandgreen.com.