Flash flood watch to remain in effect until Friday morning

The flash flood watch issued for Aiken County will stretch into Friday morning as the remnants of Hurricane Sally moved across the area Thursday.
The task at hand for meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Columbia now lies in keeping an eye on rivers and other bodies of water that are prone to flooding.
"We're just waiting for the rivers to respond," said Richard Okulski with the National Weather Service. "We've had reports in Aiken County and points west of Columbia with as much as five-and-a-half inches of rainfall."
Several roads in Aiken flooded Thursday as a result of the thunderstorms, with portions of Richland Avenue, near Hayne Avenue, and Hampton Avenue being closed until rain subsided.
All previously closed roads were reopened Thursday, said Capt. Marty Sawyer with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
The flash flood warning includes the following additional areas:
In central South Carolina, Calhoun, Chesterfield, Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Northern Lancaster, Richland, Saluda, Southern Lancaster and Sumter counties.
In east central Georgia, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie and Richmond counties.
By the week's end, the weather should be clearer and a cool front may come in that could bring temperatures into the high 70s.
Okulski also warns of an area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico that could become Tropical Storm Wilfred. Should Wilfred happen, the National Weather Service would have to name any storms afterward using the Greek alphabet, such as Alpha, Beta and so on.
"It's pretty rare ... we haven't done that since 2005," Okulski said.