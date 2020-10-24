Fix for fire fees in Aiken expected Monday

The Aiken City Council on Monday could take the final step needed to reset a formula that has, officials say, led to accidentally pricey fire-protection bills for some Aiken County residents.
The City Council at its 7 p.m. meeting could finally approve an ordinance that walks back the fire-fee calculation to what it was a few months ago. City Council preliminarily approved the rollback earlier this month at a special-called meeting meant to get a fix working through the system.
“On June 8, 2020, City Council amended the charges for non-city residents' fire fees. After feedback from these customers, we are recommending replacing the new fire fees with the old fee scale that was in effect before July 1, 2020,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh wrote in a memo to City Council members. “These will see all non-city water customers pay $115 billed quarterly at $28.75. All non-city water customers will have their rates replaced with the rates in effect before July 1, 2020, as well.”
Two approvals are needed for an ordinance to take effect.
More than 6,000 parcels outside city limits fall under the city’s fire protection district; as a result, those parcels are assessed fire fees. But because of the changes instituted over the summer, City Council member Andrea Gregory said this month, some property owners saw “astronomical” jumps in their bills.
Aiken County residents have publicly complained of 300% or 400% spikes.
Officials at the city and county levels have heard the grievances. City Council members, including Mayor Rick Osbon, have since pledged to set things right. A change in fee structure would be effective Dec. 1, according to a draft amendment included in City Council’s meeting packet.
The city last increased fire fees for out-of-city properties in 2017.
The Aiken City Council meets at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. SW. The council's regular meeting follows a 6 p.m. work session.