First batch of radioactive waste moved to SWPF; processing will take 10 days

The first batch of radioactive waste was handled at the Savannah River Site’s Salt Waste Processing Facility this week, a milestone nearly two decades in the making and one that heralds additional nuclear cleanup in South Carolina.
Approximately 4,000 gallons of waste was transferred to the facility on Monday, the U.S. Department of Energy announced the day after. Savannah River Remediation, the liquid-waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, moved the inaugural tranche from the H Tank Farm, a sprawl of underground storage where toxic waste is kept and monitored.
Processing the 4,000 gallons at the Salt Waste Processing Facility, a workhorse plant, will take roughly 10 days.
The arrival of radioactive waste at the SWPF this week is in line with expectations laid out last month. A ribbon was cut at the facility Sept. 24.
In August, the Energy Department authorized radioactive — so-called hot — operations to begin; the department’s approval of Critical Decision 4 signaled the completion of the multibillion-dollar project, among other things.
The Salt Waste Processing Facility is meant to churn through millions of gallons of radioactive waste every year — far more than what's been done before.
“In 10 years, nearly all of the waste, salt waste inventory, and most of the tank waste, will be treated at Savannah River,” Todd Shrader, a leader at the Energy Department’s Environmental Management office, said last month. “That’s a really big deal. We now have a path to treat, basically, all of the waste at Savannah River.”
Salt waste occupies a majority of tank space at SRS, what was once a wartime production complex.
“So it’ll be an exciting year, or exciting decade, at Savannah River coming up," Shrader continued.
Environmental Management — tasked with addressing Cold War environmental challenges, the results of nuclear weapons production and government-sponsored energy research — oversees the Savannah River Site.
Parsons, a Virginia-based firm, almost 20 years ago was selected to design, build, commission and, in the short term, operate the Salt Waste Processing Facility. Construction wrapped in 2016.