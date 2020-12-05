Fire department holds annual Christmas parade in Graniteville

GRANITEVILLE — Several of Aiken County's Christmas parades fell victim to COVID-19 this year, but the Graniteville-Vaucluse-Warrenville Fire Department's annual offering took place, providing about an hour of festivities along Canal Street and Main Street on Saturday afternoon.

"We had a great time – a big crowd – and people enjoyed themselves, instead of all this pandemic we're dealing with," said parade coordinator Keith Glover, representing the fire department. "Altogether, we had about 50 entries, and I think we had about 90 different units in the parade."

Aiken Regional Medical Centers bagged Saturday's top honor in the commercial category, with about 20 hospital employees as part of the entourage; and Steve Ray, with his collection of old cars, was first among non-commercial entrants. Among the high-profile visitors were Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) and Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker.

Paul Hanna, the hospital's director of human resources, gave a thumbs-up review. "We didn't expect to see such a large crowd. It was amazing to see so many families – children, parents and grandparents – out with the young children to enjoy the parade and celebrate the holiday season," he said.

"It was heartwarming, I think, for our entire crew out there ... We were handing out little gifts ... to the children in the crowd, and to see their faces and excitement was kind of overwhelming."

Stephens Auction Company, of Warrenville, was among the biggest attention-getters, as it had a trailer full of wrapped Christmas packages for handing out to every child along the parade route.

Setting the procession to music was Midland Valley High School's band, which had its wind players holding posters and passing out candy, rather than putting air through their instruments, in a time of pandemic precautions.

"Everything went well, from our perspective," said the grand marshal, the Rev. Stephen Phillips, also known as the lead pastor of Christian Heritage Church. "It looked like people were super glad to be there."

Joey Caudle, with Redline Septic Service, added, "We weren't sure what to expect, but it was a good turnout, and everybody had a good time, it seemed like."