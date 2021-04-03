Fire at Equine Rescue of Aiken injures miniature horse, heavily damages barn

A barn fire at Equine Rescue of Aiken resulted in extensive property damage and the injury of a miniature horse Saturday evening, according to reports from the organization's president and executive director, Jim Rhodes, and witnesses and firefighters.
An eight-stall concrete-block barn at the farm at 532 Glenwood Drive was gutted.
Kerry Green, chief of the Silver Bluff Volunteer Fire Department, told the Aiken Standard that the emergency call came in around 7 p.m.
"We have a 4,000-square-foot barn that was fully involved upon arrival," he said.
Green said that the cause of the fire is "under investigation and will be for the next few days."
The flames were out by about 8:30 p.m. Also responding were fire crews from Jackson, Beech Island, Langley, New Ellenton and the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Rhodes said the barn was insured, but feed, medical supplies, tack and a variety of other items that were stored there were lost in the fire.
"It's devastating, but we'll survive," Rhodes said. "Material things can be replaced."
Two barn cats were missing following the fire.
Rhodes, who was at an auction when the blaze started, praised the efforts of the firefighters.
"They worked their butts off and really hustled," he said.
Equine Rescue of Aiken helps unwanted horses and tries to find permanent homes for them.
The organization also is known as Aiken Equine Rescue.