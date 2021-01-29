Woodside partners with ACTS to create rent assistance program in Aiken County

Members of the Woodside community in Aiken have created an initiative in conjunction with Area Churches Together Serving (ACTS) to establish a program to provide rental assistance to Aiken County residents.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, many local residents have lost their jobs and cannot continue to pay their rent, as well as any back rent. While the renewed CARES Act has extended the anti-eviction rule, the back rent will still be owed by the residents.
Pete and Billie Messina, along with Brian and Margie Robertson, have established a program with ACTS called the Woodside Rent Assistance Program (WRAP). The parameters for this program will include such items as:
1. Renters who were employed however recently laid off.
2. Renters who will be evicted if back rent is not paid.
3. Landlord must provide proof of “Paid in Full” receipt after payment and must agree in writing to waive any late fees, attorney’s fees, or interest charges.
4. Interviews will be conducted by ACTS with each potential candidate to ensure compliance with the program parameters.
This program is an opportunity to help the community and to specifically help hard-working individuals who may be struggling to pay rent and on the verge of eviction.
While 2020 was a miserable year, most retirement plans did extremely well. Review yours and also be aware that a gift given to ACTS, as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, should be tax deductible.
Furthermore, a qualified charitable distribution from an IRA is another way to reduce one’s required minimum distribution that is taxable. Residents can donate directly to ACTS at actsofaiken.org/donate and note contribution to the WRAP program.