Woodside partners with ACTS to create rent assistance program in Aiken County

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, members of the Woodside community in Aiken have created an initiative in conjunction with Area Churches Together Serving (ACTS) to establish a program to provide rental assistance to Aiken County residents. Pictured, standing from left, are Karen Perry, operations manager, ACTS; Brian Robertson, co-founder of the project; and sitting, from left, are Susanne Jackson, executive director, ACTS; and Peter Messina, founder of the project.