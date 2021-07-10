While hiring struggles persist in Aiken, leaders see hope on the horizon

When driving around Aiken, residents are sure to see hiring signs at some of the restaurants around the city.

While more vacancies have been filled recently, the shortage of labor, particularly in the service industry, still exists.

Mindy Matthews, a manager at the Diablo's Southwest Grill on Richland Avenue, said the business is still struggling to find applicants, and she's seeing the same situation in other restaurants across the country.

Matthews said it's also happened where applicants get a job, but are never heard from again after their initial shift.

"People come in, do their paperwork, have a great first (day), and then what happened?" Matthews said.

Unemployment numbers in Aiken County and the state are trending down, according to S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce data.

Aiken County's unemployment rate dropped from 3.6% in April to 3% in May, while the state's unemployment rate dropped from 4.4% to 3.6% in that same span.

However, there are still 2,883 job openings in Aiken County as of the end of May 2021, compared to 1,333 openings at the end of May 2020.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has made lowering the unemployment rate a priority recently, as he made a decision to cut off federal pandemic unemployment benefits as of the week ending June 26.

“While this is very good news, and it is exciting to see South Carolina’s workforce engine revving up again, there are more than 80,000 jobs available to people who will no longer be drawing the federal pandemic unemployment funds," SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said in a June 23 statement. "Individuals and families will need these jobs, and employers are recruiting and anxious to hire."

Currently, there are 347 Aiken County residents who are claiming unemployment insurance, and a total of 16,737 South Carolina residents are claimants.

Charlie Hartz, the owner of three Dunkin's locations in Aiken and The Village Cafe in The Village at Woodside, said he's seen an increase recently in candidates.

"In the last 10 days or so, it seems like we’ve had a slightly better flow of applicants and people actually showing up for interviews," Hartz said.

While there could be a thought of teenagers filling these positions for summer jobs, Hartz said, at least at his businesses, that doesn't work as well because by "the time they're trained, it's time to go back to school again."

J. David Jameson, president and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, also spoke on this point, saying that school will be back in session in six to eight weeks, but that hard workers could stick around.

"I think those (teens) that are good at what they do and want to continue to work and go to school, I think the employers are going to find a lot of flexibility opportunities so that they can grab a few hours here and there and continue their school work," Jameson said.

Jameson also said he thinks the continued employment issues are due to a combination of factors, including those who have left the workforce permanently due to retirement, or other reasons, and that others just have not re-entered the force yet.

"This is a cycle that I’ve seen the country go through every decade or so, where there are more jobs than people," Jameson said. "That’s the case and where we are right this minute, I believe.

"I think some of it is just going to have to balance out, kind of shake out over time," Jameson continued.

One potential factor impacting the service industry could be that, of all the industries in Aiken County, accommodation and food services has the lowest average annual wage: $17,638. The next lowest is arts, entertainment and recreation, with an average annual wage of $24,648.

Jameson said he has seen employers start to utilize different incentives and pay plans to attract workers, which could lead to higher wages.

"Employers are going to compete against each other to fill these jobs," he said.

However, there have been some local restaurants that haven't struggled as much, so it's not all gloomy.

Parlan Cairns, managing partner at Longhorn Steakhouse, said he knows many in the industry have been short-staffed, but he's been able to avoid those issues.

"We were able to implement a lot of different employee programs to where they were getting paid and were able to keep their jobs through COVID," Cairns said. "We were actually able to bring almost all of them back. Of course, we’re always hiring, just being a large restaurant, but I’ve been really lucky. I know that’s not the normal."

The restaurants that are struggling, though, ask for customers to have patience, even if their wait time is a little longer or the service isn't as fast.

"Everybody really is doing the best that they can, and we still have families we need to go home to and support," said Megan Harley, a manager at Takosushi, located in The Alley in downtown Aiken. "It definitely helps when people have patience. It makes our day go a lot better, even when it's stressful."