Welcome Neighbor targeted campaign aims to entice nearby visitors to experience Aiken

The Aiken Chamber of Commerce is targeting residents of nearby communities to experience Aiken.
The Chamber launched a targeted campaign called Welcome Neighbor which aims to entice visitors to Aiken for a day trip or weekend away.
The high-tech targeted marketing campaign is designed by the internal marketing team of local entrepreneur and Aiken Chamber chair elect, Norman Dunagan of Dumpster Depot, according to an article in the Aiken Chamber of Commerce Report.
“The idea is to introduce, or reintroduce, residents in very specific areas to dining, shopping and enjoying Aiken,” said Dunagan in the article. “The campaign is meant to attract folks looking for day trips or an evening or weekend away.”
Welcome Neighbor aims to entice the large influx of new residents around the Central Savannah River Area to visit, enjoy and spend their time and their money in Aiken.
"The most obvious place to launch this campaign is in Columbia County, Georgia. It is among the top 100 fastest growing counties in the United States, at No. 75. It is the ninth-fastest growing county in Georgia, and the fastest growing county in the Central Savannah River Area," according to the article.
One of the recommendations in the City of Aiken's adopted Economic Development Action Plan is to increase public awareness of Aiken as a “Community of Choice.”
“We feel confident that once folks learn about Aiken, they will want to return again and again to enjoy it. This means more money being spent in Aiken businesses which benefits the business owners as well as all of Aiken’s tax base,” said Dunagan in the article.
The campaign started April 1 and was to run for eight weeks.
"It will then be analyzed for effectiveness, adjusted and relaunched in other areas with high growth such as Beaufort and Lexington, South Carolina," according to the article.