Unemployment rate declines to 4.7% in Aiken County in August

The unemployment rate in Aiken County continued to decline in August and was at the lowest level reported since March, when the novel coronavirus began disrupting the Palmetto State’s economy.
The 4.7% rate reported by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, or DEW, on Friday was down from adjusted rate of 6.8% in July.
Other rates for Aiken County earlier this year included 7% in June, 10% in May and 9.9% in April.
March’s rate was 3%.
In August, only one of the South Carolina’s 46 counties, Saluda, had a rate lower than Aiken County’s. It was 4.1%.
Lexington County’s rate was the same as Aiken County’s.
The rate in Edgefield County for August was 4.8%. Barnwell County’s rate was 7.7%.
Allendale and Marlboro counties both had the highest rate in South Carolina of 10.8%.
For the Palmetto State overall, the unemployment rate in August was 6.3%, which represented a decline from July’s revised estimate of 8.7%.
Nationally, the rate fell from 10.2% in July to 8.4% in August.
South Carolina’s August figure was “the lowest unemployment rate in the state since the pandemic began,” said DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey in a prepared statement. “And it is down approximately 50% from the rate reported for April 2020. Importantly, these numbers indicate a downward trend as millions of South Carolinians return to work.
“While comparisons to the Great Recession are not apples to apples,” he continued, they do “provide some level of context. The peak unemployment rate during the Great Recession was 11.7% towards the end of 2009, and it took until March of 2015 for the state’s unemployment rate to reach 6.4%. That means it took more than five years to accomplish the economic recovery our state has experienced in the last five months.
“It’s also important to remember South Carolina’s worst unemployment month related to COVID-19 (April 2020: 12.8%, was higher than the worst months of the Great Recession (Dec. 2009-Feb. 2010: 11.7%),” Ellzey added. “Unlike the Great Recession, which was a slower economic decline and an excruciatingly slow economic rebound, the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc quickly on our workforce and economy, but was equally met with an encouraging swift recovery.
“We are by no means back to normal in our state, but these milestones should be acknowledged and celebrated,” he concluded.