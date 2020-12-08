Shopping online this year? Stay local as Aiken's economy relies on local spending

With the holiday season mingling with the coronavirus pandemic this year, consumers in Aiken and beyond have been mostly sticking with online shopping or keeping close to home for their purchasing needs.
This assists Aiken in keeping a healthy economy and overall future.
When money circulates solely through a single community like Aiken, it stays in the pockets of those who work in the community, keeping spending steady, said J. David Jameson, president and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce.
"[Spending] has a true ripple effect in this community and a very positive impact, but the inverse effect is true, too," he said. "If we don't shop at home, it really hurts our community."
The sales tax on such spending is particularly important to a healthy local economy, Jameson said, as it helps funds the local school system and city and county projects, including infrastructure projects.
However, keeping spending in the local economy becomes increasingly taxing with the ease of online shopping.
With some smaller, locally owned stores in Aiken not having direct access to online formats, many consumers may choose alternate stores for their spending needs, some of which may lie outside of Aiken County .
The biggest negative impact online sales can have on the local economy is that they reduce the amount of sales tax the state and local municipalities collect if purchases are made in an outside area.
As a result, smaller stores that have to charge appropriate taxes sometimes have a harder time competing with online retailers who do not add these taxes to the cost of their items.
Keeping online spending local, even if it's at big box stores like Walmart or Target, will ultimately contribute to the local economy, Jameson said.
"We just need to spend the money in Aiken County, and that is the best result," he said.
For information on local businesses in the Aiken area, visit the chamber's website at aikenchamber.net, or the Aiken Downtown Development Association's website at aikendda.us.
Another website featuring local Aiken merchants is shopaiken.com.